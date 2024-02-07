English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Fighter: Fans Wave Tricolour In Theatres As Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Is Screened

On Republic Day, fans joyfully waved tricolour during Fighter screening. The film released on January 26 and is doing well at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:Fighter I Image: IMDb
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone hit the silver screen on January 25 sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Siddharth Anand's action thriller has been getting positive responses from the audience. On the occasion of Republic Day, the film saw an extraordinary display of patriotism. Fans unfurled tricolor flags inside theaters while watching Fighter.

 

Fans salute Fighter with tricolours on Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, a video surfaced online showcasing fans immersed in the patriotic spirit during a screening of Fighter. Enthusiastic viewers stood up and unfurled tricolor flags inside theaters, creating an electric atmosphere. The powerful background score complemented the on-screen action, evoking cheers and applause from the audience.

The video resonated across the internet, leaving viewers impressed and expressing their excitement. Comments flooded in, with users praising the gesture, experiencing "goosebumps," and showering congratulations on Hrithik Roshan and his fans. The collective enthusiasm depicted in the video stands testament to the film's impact on its audience.

All you need to know about Fighter

After a prolonged wait, Fighter graced the big screens, captivating audiences with its star-studded cast, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film quickly became the talk of social media, buzzing with discussions about its engaging narrative and high-octane action sequences. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter boasts an ensemble cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The film's overseas box-office performance reflects a promising start, collecting approximately USD 1 million on its mid-week Thursday release. Notably, Hrithik Roshan's first-day numbers in North America surpassed previous records, making Fighter a remarkable milestone in his career.

 

 

 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

