Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Fighter First Impression: Netizens Hail Hrithik-Deepika Starrer For Ground-breaking Aerial Scenes

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The aerial-action film hit the big screens on January 25.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand directs the film. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are healding the aerial action film while Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role. As the film hit the big screens, cine-goers flocked to theatres to catch it on the first day, the first show. Following the initial shows, the audience took to social media uses to share their first reviews of the film. 

Trade analysts call Fighter ‘brilliant’, predict first-day collection of film 

Trade analysts and industry insiders also took to their social media accounts to share their first impressions of the Siddharth Anand film. Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, to call the film ‘brilliant’. He gave the film a 3 and a ½ star rating and wrote, “#War. #Pathaan. Now #Fighter. Director #SiddharthAnand scores a hat-trick… Aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, #Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #HrithikRoshan’s bravura act as the topping… JUST DON’T MISS IT. #FighterReview” 

Praising the performances of the actors, the trade analysts opined, “#HrithikRoshan is, without doubt, the show stopper. He displays valour, restraint and rage with incredible honesty. He owns every sequence he appears in, makes every moment come alive with a stellar act… #DeepikaPadukone is top-notch, handling the demanding part with flourish. The on-screen pairing [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] gives the film that extra sheen.” He further appreciated the second half of the film and made a special note of the fight sequences. 

Advertisement

 

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also took to his X account to share a box office prediction for the Hrithik Roshan starrer. He penned, “film is expected to open around ₹ 20 cr+ nett on Thursday”. He also stated that owing to positive word of mouth, the movie will rake in decent business on the extended weekend. He mentioned, “If the film is met with good audience reception then 4 Days Weekend biz would be in the vicinity of ₹ 90-110 cr nett.” 

Advertisement

Netizens call Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘blockbuster’ 

Social media users are in sync with the trade analysts regarding Fighter first impressions. The users also hailed the fight sequences in the film. One comment read, “Fighter's aerial shots are not just scenes; they're moments that will take our breath away.” 

Advertisement

 

A user also praised the chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik in the film. Calling the film ‘mega blockbuster’, the netizen wrote, “The Chemistry between #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is literally Mind-blowing, action is Baap Level, VFX, Cinematography, BGM, Storyline and Lord @justSidAnand  direction is Top Notch, Starting to End Goosebumps feel.”

Advertisement

 

Another user wrote about the film, ‘sky is the limit’. Calling the second half of the film ‘terrific’, the comment read, “Just wow! Second half is TERRIFIC. Lord @justSidAnand You beauty! A great visionary director scores his hat-trick with #Fighter after Pathaan & War. #HrithikRoshan the SUPERSTAR.”

Advertisement

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter debuted in theatres on Thursday. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Director Buchi Babu Sana Teases Film's Backdrop

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING | Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Hyderabad, Bengaluru Are Hotter Than Usual This Month

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement