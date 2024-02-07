Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand directs the film. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are healding the aerial action film while Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role. As the film hit the big screens, cine-goers flocked to theatres to catch it on the first day, the first show. Following the initial shows, the audience took to social media uses to share their first reviews of the film.

Trade analysts call Fighter ‘brilliant’, predict first-day collection of film

Trade analysts and industry insiders also took to their social media accounts to share their first impressions of the Siddharth Anand film. Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, to call the film ‘brilliant’. He gave the film a 3 and a ½ star rating and wrote, “#War. #Pathaan. Now #Fighter. Director #SiddharthAnand scores a hat-trick… Aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, #Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #HrithikRoshan’s bravura act as the topping… JUST DON’T MISS IT. #FighterReview”

Praising the performances of the actors, the trade analysts opined, “#HrithikRoshan is, without doubt, the show stopper. He displays valour, restraint and rage with incredible honesty. He owns every sequence he appears in, makes every moment come alive with a stellar act… #DeepikaPadukone is top-notch, handling the demanding part with flourish. The on-screen pairing [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] gives the film that extra sheen.” He further appreciated the second half of the film and made a special note of the fight sequences.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also took to his X account to share a box office prediction for the Hrithik Roshan starrer. He penned, “film is expected to open around ₹ 20 cr+ nett on Thursday”. He also stated that owing to positive word of mouth, the movie will rake in decent business on the extended weekend. He mentioned, “If the film is met with good audience reception then 4 Days Weekend biz would be in the vicinity of ₹ 90-110 cr nett.”

Netizens call Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘blockbuster’

Social media users are in sync with the trade analysts regarding Fighter first impressions. The users also hailed the fight sequences in the film. One comment read, “Fighter's aerial shots are not just scenes; they're moments that will take our breath away.”

A user also praised the chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik in the film. Calling the film ‘mega blockbuster’, the netizen wrote, “The Chemistry between #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is literally Mind-blowing, action is Baap Level, VFX, Cinematography, BGM, Storyline and Lord @justSidAnand direction is Top Notch, Starting to End Goosebumps feel.”

Another user wrote about the film, ‘sky is the limit’. Calling the second half of the film ‘terrific’, the comment read, “Just wow! Second half is TERRIFIC. Lord @justSidAnand You beauty! A great visionary director scores his hat-trick with #Fighter after Pathaan & War. #HrithikRoshan the SUPERSTAR.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter debuted in theatres on Thursday.