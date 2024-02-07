Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter hit the big screen on January 25. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has been earning critical and commercial acclaim. In the three-day theatrical run, the aerial-action flick has minted close to ₹100 crore are the box office. On January 27, the actor visited a theatre in Mumbai to watch the audience reaction live.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates movie night with Fighter co-star

On January 27, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with his Fighter co-stars and director Siddharth Anand. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “Fighters Day at the movies.” in the photo, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Anil, Hrithik and Siddharth Anand posed from inside the theatre.

Hrithik also shared a video from inside the theatre where a housefull audience was enjoying the film Fighter. In the video, the cine-goers could be seen fawning over the star and praising the film. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “And it’s done ! This is why I do what I do. So happy seeing these smiling faces. Thank you so much for all the love!”

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter inches closer to ₹100 crore

Fighter opened to a staggering ₹22.5 crore at the box office. The film became Hrithik Roshan’s third-highest career opener after War and Bang Bang. On the second day, the film saw a massive jump and collected ₹39.5 cr, owing to the Republic Day holiday. However, it registered a marginal dip on the subsequent day.



On its first Saturday, the Deepika Padukone starrer raked in ₹28 crore. While the collection saw a dip, the film’s total stands at a staggering ₹90 crore, as per Sacnilk. It is likely to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office over the weekend.