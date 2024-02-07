Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand Visit Theatre To Witness Audience Reaction

Fighter hit the big screen on January 25. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter screening
Fighter screening | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter hit the big screen on January 25. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has been earning critical and commercial acclaim. In the three-day theatrical run, the aerial-action flick has minted close to ₹100 crore are the box office. On January 27, the actor visited a theatre in Mumbai to watch the audience reaction live. 

Hrithik Roshan celebrates movie night with Fighter co-star 

On January 27, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with his Fighter co-stars and director Siddharth Anand. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “Fighters Day at the movies.” in the photo, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Anil, Hrithik and Siddharth Anand posed from inside the theatre. 

Hrithik also shared a video from inside the theatre where a housefull audience was enjoying the film Fighter. In the video, the cine-goers could be seen fawning over the star and praising the film. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “And it’s done ! This is why I do what I do. So happy seeing these smiling faces. Thank you so much for all the love!”

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter inches closer to ₹100 crore 

Fighter opened to a staggering ₹22.5 crore at the box office. The film became Hrithik Roshan’s third-highest career opener after War and Bang Bang. On the second day, the film saw a massive jump and collected ₹39.5 cr, owing to the Republic Day holiday. However, it registered a marginal dip on the subsequent day. 
 

On its first Saturday, the Deepika Padukone starrer raked in ₹28 crore. While the collection saw a dip, the film’s total stands at a staggering ₹90 crore, as per Sacnilk. It is likely to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office over the weekend. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) results

    Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement