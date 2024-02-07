Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Credits Co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh For Making THIS Scene Easy For Him

Hrithik Roshan recently saw through the release of his Siddharth Anand directorial, Fighter. The film saw him briefly share screen space with Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Hrithik Roshan is currently accruing praise for his convincing portrayal of an Indian Air Officer in his latest release, Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial, outlining the professional and personal trials and tribulations of an Indian Air Force unit, also features actress Sanjeeda Shaikh in a supporting role. Hrithik has recently come out in praise of the actress' performance in the film.

Hrithik Roshan reveals how Sanjeeda Shaikh contributed to a key segment in the film


For the unversed, a key sequence in Fighter features Hrithik Roshan's Shamsher Pathania and Sanjeeda Shaikh's Saanchi Gill partake in an intense yet emotional exchange, as the latter awaits her husband, Sartaj Gill's (played by Karan Singh Grover) return from captivity. Lauding the performance, an internet user expressed how Shaikh's performance in the scene made for a film highlight. Hrithik Roshan responded to the user, echoing their observation, also adding how Shaikh's performance in the scene made it much easier for him to emote as well. Sanjeeda too was prompt in joining the conversation as she thanked Hrithik for being a "giving" co-star.

The X user's original post read, "Dear @iamsanjeeda This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed. #FighterBlockbuster #FighterMovie" To this, Hrithik responded, "I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me" Reacting to the same, Sanjeeda wrote, "Thankyou for getting out the best from me Most honest and giving actor @iHrithik"

Has Fighter landed in controversy?


Siddharth Anand's last film prior to Fighter, Pathaan, did worldwide business of ₹1055 crores. In comparison to the same, Fighter appears to be having a dull run at the box office. Siddharth Anand, in an interview with Galatta Plus recently reflected how the audience in all probability felt disconnected with the film owing to the spotlight on aerial action. He elaborated the reason behind this explanation as "90 percent" of the Indian population having never been inside an airport or flown in a plane.

He said, "There is a huge percentage of our country, I would say 90 percent, who have not flown in planes, who have not been to an airport, so how would they know what is happening in the movie? This is my dissection..." The comments understandably, have made Anand the recipient of a lot flak from the internet. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

