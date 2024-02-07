English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 01:28 IST

Siddharth Anand Reveals How Hrithik Roshan Starrer Fighter Is Different From His Other Action Films

Siddharth Anand is all-praises for his cast and crew and their tireless efforts in mounting a project as ambitious as Fighter, releasing on January 25.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand | Image:Siddharth Anand/Instagram
Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for the release of his rather ambitious project, Fighter. Slated for a late January release, Fighter only recently released the official trailer for the film. Ahead of the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrers release, Siddharth Anand expressed pride in how the film has shaped up.

Siddharth Anand elaborates on all the effort that has gone into Fighter


The trailer launch event for Fighter coincided with the occasion of the 76th Army Day, a fitting coincidence considering the premise of the film deals with the professional and personal ordeals of Indian Air Force Pilots. Taking the mike at the trailer launch event, Siddharth Anand, known for his action films War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) - both of which undisputed ruled the box office at the time of their respective releases - expressed his gratitude to every individual who has been involved in the project which is currently getting its final touches ahead of its January 25 release.

As per a PTI report, Siddharth Anand said, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here."

Deepika Padukone gave the Fighter trailer launch a miss


The trailer launch for Fighter was attended by both Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor who were all praises for Siddharth Anand's vision and commitment to their film. However, what was surprising was the fact that Deepika Padukone, the leading lady of Fighter, was conspicuously absent from the event.

This comes amid rumours of an alleged spat between the actress and director following reports of the latter unfollowing the former on social media.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

