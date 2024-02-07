English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Fighter Soars Past ₹150 Crore Mark In India in 9 Days, Becomes Hrithik Roshan's 2nd Highest Grosser

After opening to good numbers, Fighter collection slowed down over the first week. The movie will look to make the most in its 2nd weekend.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Fighter released on the eve of Republic Day and has managed to zoom past ₹250 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film has minted over ₹150 crore in 9 days days of its release, thus becoming Hrithik Roshan's 2nd highest grosser of all time, surpassing Super 30.

Fighter box office collection breakdown

After collecting ₹5.58 crore on Friday, Fighter business in India stands ₹152.08 crore in nine days. This is a good number heading into its second weekend despite the Siddharth Anand directorial receiving mixed reviews. The breakdown of Fighter box office collection is as follows.

Total- ₹152.08 Crore    
Day 9- ₹5.58 Crore     
Day 8- ₹6 Crore    
Day 7- ₹6.5 Crore
Day 6- ₹7.5 Crore
Day 5- ₹8 Crore    
Day 4- ₹29 Crore    
Day 3- ₹27.5 Crore    
Day 2- ₹39.5 Crore    
Day 1- ₹22.5 Crore
 

Fighter emerges as 2nd highest grosser of Hrithik's career despite Middle East ban

Fighter has been banned in most of the Gulf countries including UAE. Reportedly, the film's "tonality and branding a particular religion as a terrorist". The film's ban has reportedly led to the makers incurring a loss of $500K to $1 million.

Meanwhile, the film has emerged as the second highest-grossing film of Hrithik's career after Super 30, which collected a little over ₹147 crore in 2019. The actor's highest-grossing film of career yet is War, directed by Siddharth Anand, which has minted 292.7 crore.

 

 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

