First Photos Out: Anshula Kapoor Marries Rohan Thakkar, Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Turn Bridesmaids

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have tied the knot after being in a relationship for nearly four years. The couple got married in the presence of close friends and family at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai. Following the traditional ceremony, they took to their Instagram account to share the first photos from their wedding album.



Anshula Kapoor shared the first photos from the first ceremony, which also featured her family members. Her sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, turned bridesmaids for her on her special day. For the wedding, Anshula donned a traditional orange lehenga with a mathing dupatta. She completed the look with contrast green jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Rohan, on the other hand, donned an embellished silver sharwani on his wedding day.

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor | Image: Instagram

In one of the photos shared by Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi were also seen. The Peddi actress donned a white lehenga with a floral print and a matching blouse. Khushi opted for a pastel green lehenga, which also featured floral embellishments. In another photo in Anshula's carousel post, the couple could be seen performing the rituals while a photo of the bride's late mother, Mona, adorned the background.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar wed in the presence of close friends and family | Image: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote in the caption, “06.07.2026. Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice.Always you @rohanthakkar1511.”

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