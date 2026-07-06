Video From Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Saat Phera Ritual Goes Viral, Arjun Kapoor Shadows Sister As She Ties The Knot | Watch

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony today, July 6. The couple's wedding ceremony followed a series of pre-wedding rituals. Close friends and family of the bride and groom were in attendance at the ceremony that took place at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai. The first video from the wedding of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar is now viral online.



In the first video from the wedding, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar could be seen signing the official document to register their marriage. In the second video, they were seen partaking in the traditional saat phere ritual. The bride's brother and actor Arjun Kapoor were also spotted in the video. He appeared to be dressed in red ethnic wear for his sister's big day. Their uncle, actor Anil Kapoor, was also seen interacting with guests in another inside video. Other family members, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were also in attendance at the wedding festivities of Anshula Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor pens an emotional note for daughter Anshula Kapoor ahead of wedding