Foreigner Amazed By 'This Guy' Appearing Everywhere In India, Desis Reveal Why He Is Famous

Amitabh Bachchan is not just the Shahenshah of Bollywood, but also the king of brand endorsements. Even at 83, Big B has reportedly around a dozen brand deals to his name. Naturally, being the face of these brands, he appears on their products. A foreign national recently shared his amazement at seeing a "guy" on every product available in the marketplace. Turns out, he was coming across Big B's face on products he endorses.

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The caption to Radical Living's Insta post read, "This guy will follow you everywhere in India (sic)." He was seen showing namkeen packets in a supermarket with Big B's face on it. Out in the streets, Big B appeared on gold loan and other such business venture banners, construction business and much more. With Big B's posters put up in almost every nook and corner of the country, Radical Living felt he was being “followed” by him everywhere.

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Social media jumped into school him about who Big B is. A netizen commented, "He’s the Indian equivalent of Al Pacino for context (sic)," and another one wrote, "Runs this university called Gurukul as well (sic)." More than Radical Living's reel, the comments section was flooded with hilarious comments. This is also one of his most viral reels, with it getting over 4.2 million views in just a day of being posted online.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD sequel set | Image: X

On the work front, Big B has begun work on the sequel of director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He will be joined by Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in this sci-fi epic. He is also said to be voicing the character of Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana- Part 1, releasing on Diwali this year.