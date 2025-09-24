Forget Raghav Juyal! Kiara Advani's Version Of Emraan Hashmi's Kaho Na Kaho Is Totally Unmissable | Watch

Raghav Juyal is getting high praise for his role in the recently released Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While his comic scenes hit home through the seven-episode run, a scene where he features alongside Emraan Hashmi has gone crazy viral. Raghav as Parvaiz declares his undying love for Emraan early on on the series. When Parvaiz meets the Bollywood star, he breaks into an impromptu version of Kaho Na Kaho from Murder (2004) in both Arabic and Hindi versions. The internet has declared it one of the best scenes in the show.

A similar rendition of Kaho Na Kaho by Kiara Advani has also resurfaced. In the video, the War 2 actress hilarious tries to sing the Arabic and Hindi lyrics of the track, but fails. Nonetheless, she leaves everyone in splits with her attempt at singing. "This might be my new favourite video on the internet," commented a netizen. Another one said, "Agree with Raghav - Kiara is too good (sic)."

About his show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav told Mayapuri, "It shows the true underworld of Bollywood in a fun, entertaining way. Every character feels real. The script, direction, and acting are top-notch. Such fresh, brave, and entertaining content is rare on OTT platforms, and perhaps this is the first time something like this has come along. This show is very fresh and brave. Nothing like this has ever been seen on OTT before."

Raghav Juyal plays Parvaiz In The Ba***ds of Bollywood | Image: Instagram