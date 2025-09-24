They Call Him OG Vs Coolie Advance Booking: Win And Loss For Pawan Kalyan Against Rajinikanth

OG Vs Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie broke box office records this year after releasing over the Independence Day weekend. It registered the biggest advance booking of the year in the domestic and overseas markets. With the release of Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG, the records set by Rajinikanth have taken a hit.

How much has They Call Him OG earned in advance bookings?

As per Andhra Box Office, OG has collected ₹85 crore at the global box office through pre-sales alone. In this, approximately $3.47 million (around ₹30.78 crore) biz has come in from the overseas markets. In India, from the 8272 shows that will be playing for the movie in all languages, OG has collected ₹54.25 crore. According to trade estimates, an opening of ₹100 crore + worldwide is certain for the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

OG is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame | Image: X

OG has surpassed Rajinikanth Coolie's pre-sales in the domestic market. Coolie had collected ₹50 crore in India before its August 14 release. OG's domestic numbers are more than this and will rise further in the next few hours as more theatres open bookings. However, Rajinikanth remains the undisputed king of the overseas box office as Coolie did ₹58 crore biz abroad, far more than OG. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the release of Pawan Kalyan starrer abroad in some markets as the delivery of the final movie prints is delayed.

Emraan Hashmi joins Pawan Kalyan in They Call Him OG | Image: X