Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Is Frame-by-frame Copy Of Korean Film A Moment To Remember, Here's Proof

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is performing well at the box office. The film is busy breaking the records of previous Bollywood releases and climbing up the ladder of the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. While the film is receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience, a video is going viral on social media, claiming that a few scenes in the film are copied frame-by-frame from a Korean movie.

Is Saiyaara's scene copied from the Korean film A Moment To Remember?

A Reddit user has shared a video collage that shows a particular scene in Saiyaara, which has been copied from A Moment To Remember (2004). The scene where Vani Batra meets her ex-boyfriend (played by Shaan R Grover), and a major scuffle breaks out between Krish and her ex-boyfriend. Krish can be seen beating him black and blue amid the concert.

Soon after the user dropped the video, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Why can’t the makers simply promote it as a remake instead of insulting the audience’s intelligence?" Another pointed out, "If they haven't acquired the rights, that's just a lawsuit waiting to happen." A third user wrote, "Seriously. I pointed this out a few days ago and they came at me as if I had committed blasphemy." A user trolled the makers, "Bollywood waalo ke liye naya toh ye bilkul nahi hai." "This is direct copy paste," wrote a user.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

All about A Moment To Remember