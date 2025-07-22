Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Is Frame-by-frame Copy Of Korean Film A Moment To Remember, Here's Proof

Updated 22 July 2025 at 14:49 IST
Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is performing well at the box office. The film is busy breaking the records of previous Bollywood releases and climbing up the ladder of the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. While the film is receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience, a video is going viral on social media, claiming that a few scenes in the film are copied frame-by-frame from a Korean movie.
A Reddit user has shared a video collage that shows a particular scene in Saiyaara, which has been copied from A Moment To Remember (2004). The scene where Vani Batra meets her ex-boyfriend (played by Shaan R Grover), and a major scuffle breaks out between Krish and her ex-boyfriend. Krish can be seen beating him black and blue amid the concert.
Also Read: They Should Only Know How To Act: Anupam Kher Bursts Bollywood Star Culture, Says 'No Actor Has Enigma' | Exclusive
Soon after the user dropped the video, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Why can’t the makers simply promote it as a remake instead of insulting the audience’s intelligence?" Another pointed out, "If they haven't acquired the rights, that's just a lawsuit waiting to happen." A third user wrote, "Seriously. I pointed this out a few days ago and they came at me as if I had committed blasphemy." A user trolled the makers, "Bollywood waalo ke liye naya toh ye bilkul nahi hai." "This is direct copy paste," wrote a user.
Helmed by John H. Lee, the film explores the life of a young couple whose relationship is faced with a major hurdle when the lady gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The movie went on to become a classic, with its adaptations in several languages around the world. Saiyaara also follows a similar theme, where Krish Kapoor, a rockstar, falls in love with Vaani, a songwriter. Their relationship is also put to the test when the young girl is diagnosed with an early onset of Alzheimer's. While the themes of both movies are the same, the makers haven't announced it as a remake.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 22 July 2025 at 14:49 IST