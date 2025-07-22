Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark In Style, 1st Monday Biz More Than Opening Day

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda romantic movie Saiyaara has defied all box office expectations after its release on July 18. It has crossed ₹100 crore mark on its first Monday and is only behind Chhaava this year to achieve this feat in the shortest time span. The hold on Monday has been very good and the collections soared past ₹20 crore mark, indicating that audiences are showing up in large numbers to watch Saiyaara and the new debutantes on the big screens.

Saiyaara Monday collections bigger than opening day

Saiyaara has zoomed past the ₹100 crore mark in four days. It currently stands at ₹105.75 crore nett biz in India. The first Monday biz was ₹22.50 crore, more than opening day collection of ₹21.5 crore. According to Box Office India, while the first two days for Saiyaara were driven by youth audiences, families joined in on Sunday, giving collections a major boost. The breakdown of the four-day biz of the romantic movie is:

Day 1-- ₹21.5 crore

Day 2-- ₹26 crore

Day 3-- ₹35.75 crore

Day 4-- ₹22.50 crore

Saiyaara released on July 18 | Image: X

Saiyaara grossed ₹119 crore in the first three days worldwide, the makers said. Social media is filled with fans reacting strongly to the love story with many crying as the credits roll and some dancing to its songs with their friends.

Saiyaara is a musical drama

Saiyaara has also surpassed the lifetime collection of other debuts of star kids like Alia Bhatt's Student of the Year and Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak, which earned ₹70 crore and ₹73 crore (lifetime). Ahaan Panday is Chunky Pandey's nephew.