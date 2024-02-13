English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

From Saira Banu’s Archives: When Pran Braved A Storm To Attend Dilip Kumar’s Wedding

Saira Banu took to her Instagram account to pen a note for the legendary friendship between her late husband and superstar Dilip Kumar and actor Pran.

Saira Banu
Saira Banu | Image:Saira Banu/Instagram
Saira Banu has earned a reputation for sharing unknown anecdotes from olden times. The actress often trips down memory lane to share old Bollywood stories, especially about her late husband superstar Dilip Kumar. In her latest post, the veteran actress detailed the legendary friendship between her late husband Dilip Kumar and actor Pran. 

Saira Banu recalls the exemplary bond between Pran and Dilip Kumar 

The friendship between Dilip Kumar and Actor Pran is a rare example of true friendship in Bollywood, the two meant a lot to each other and were great friends. Celebrating Pran’s 104th birth anniversary, Veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram with a beautifully worded post about the friendship between the two legends, Dilip Kumar and Pran, with the promise of more stories to come. Keeping her word, Saira Banu has once again taken to Instagram to reveal a few interesting anecdotes, from late-night drives to Marine Drive and Pran’s presence at their wedding, these captivating stories delve into the precious moments the two legends shared.

In the caption, she wrote, “Pran Sahab meant a great deal to Sahib. Sahib himself, the illustrious Satish Bhalla, and Pran Sahab; they were the greatest of friends. Prior to our marriage, the trio would embark on late-night drives to Marine Drive. There, Pran Sahab and Satish Bhalla would pull up at our house in Pali Hill, persistently honking the horn until Sahib would join them for a leisurely stroll to enjoy the state of nonchalance with them.” Later she revealed with excitement” Now, there are many anecdotes of Dilip Sahib and Pran Sahab but this one incident is both mine and Dilip Sahib's favourite, especially Sahib's.”

Saira Banu recalls how Pran made it to her wedding with Dilip Kumar 

Recalling the beautiful times when Dilip Sahab said  ”Sahib himself quoted about Pran Sahab. recalling on a very fond memory, he stated that, "The most memorable demonstration of his care and affection for me was when he braved a storm in Srinagar, from where he determinedly took a flight to Delhi, when all other passengers had wisely decided not to board the flight, but Pran took a flight to Bombay to reach my house before the baraat left for Saira's house. He hugged me again and again without uttering a word".

She fondly reminisces saying “I also recall Sahib's sheer joy when Pran Sahab managed to attend our Nikah despite a raging storm and speculations to the contrary. There he stood, happy and content for his dearest friend on his wedding day. After years of teasing and urging Sahib to marry, "Tu Shaadi Kyun Nahin Karta", but on our wedding, the long-awaited day had finally arrived for Pran Sahab.” Lastly, she added,” Now, given the fact that Pran Sahab meant so much to Sahib, he had a role to play in my personal and professional journey too, much like Sahib...I shall share it in the coming days!”

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

