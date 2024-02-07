English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

When Fukrey Star Varun Sharma Was Served Food In Paint Cans, Rotis In Newspaper

Varun Sharma recently recounted instances from his early days in the industry, wherein the quest to gain experience was met with anecdotes of struggle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma | Image:fukravarun/Instagram
Varun Sharma saw through the release of Fukrey 3 last year, the third installment in the uber-successful comedy franchise. The film franchise, the first installment of which released back in 2013 - incidentally, also Sharma's official acting debut - gave the actor, arguably one of his most memorable roles, that of Choocha, short for Dilip Singh. While Varun has gone on to establish himself as an actor worth investing in over the years, the journey to the same, has been a long time in the making.

Varun Sharma recalls his days of struggle


Varun Sharma recently recalled his initial days in the industry, which as revealed by the actor, full of struggle. Narrating a specific incident in particular, the actor recalled how he was misled by being promised the role of the hero's friend. Sharma recalls being sent to the location via train after which he came to realise that he had in fact been hired as a background artist.

The actor chose to continue on with the gig in the hopes of gaining experience. However, a thing which stood out to him was the manner in which he was served food. The RVCJ report reveals that Sharma, and other background hires like him, were served food in paint boxes. While the insides of the tins, carrying daal and rice, were lined with foil, the brand of the box was still visible on the outside. Additionally, rotis came wrapped in newspapers.

What is next for Varun Sharma?


Varun Sharma recently took to his official Instagram handle to share the announcement of his next film. Titled Sab First Class Hai, the film will feature Sharma share screen space with Shehnaaz Gill. The film is being directed by Balwinder Singh Anjua and is being bankrolled by Murad Khetani. 

The caption to Sharma's post read, 'Starting off 2024 on a First Class note with gratitude and excitement as we commence our Shoot today for ‘Sab First Class’ with my Jigri @shehnaazgill helmed by @balwindersinghjanjua and Produced by @muradkhetani Sir @cine1studios @movietunnelproductions & @officialjiostudios This one is gonna be a Super fun ride and this one’s for everyone who’s been there and your support is why life mein ‘Sab First Class’ hai! Jai Mata Di" 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:27 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
