Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Madgaon Express. Marking the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu, the film revolves around three films childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. As the release date is nearing, the source revealed that Fukrey's cast might have a cameo in the comedy-drama.

Madgaon Express with Fukrey tadka?

In a recent development, a source has revealed the big details regarding the film. According to the source close to the production, "The makers of Excel Entertainment are planning something big for the audiences. It is being speculated that to make the film a complete entertainment bonanza, the film might have an entertaining and interesting cameo of the lead cast of the Fukrey franchise."

Continuing the same, the source said, "Since both the film Madgaon Express and Fukrey belong to the IPs of Excel Entertainment, the makers might have a cross-over in Madgaon Express, that is sure to create laughter euphoria, and madness in the cinemas". For the unversed, Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manoj Singh.

What else do we know about Madgaon Express?

Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is creating a buzz among audiences following the positive reception to the trailer and the songs. The cast also includes Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, adding humour to the film. With its mix of humour, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

With the film one week away from its theatrical release on March 22, the makers have promised the audience a joyous ride.

