×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Fukrey Stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma To Have A Cameo In Madgaon Express? Here's What We Know

Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut. It will release on March 22.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fukrey
Fukrey (L), Madgaon Express (R) | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Madgaon Express. Marking the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu, the film revolves around three films childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. As the release date is nearing, the source revealed that Fukrey's cast might have a cameo in the comedy-drama.

Madgaon Express with Fukrey tadka?

In a recent development, a source has revealed the big details regarding the film. According to the source close to the production, "The makers of Excel Entertainment are planning something big for the audiences. It is being speculated that to make the film a complete entertainment bonanza, the film might have an entertaining and interesting cameo of the lead cast of the Fukrey franchise."

 

Madgaon Express Trailer Dropped

 

Continuing the same, the source said, "Since both the film Madgaon Express and Fukrey belong to the IPs of Excel Entertainment, the makers might have a cross-over in Madgaon Express, that is sure to create laughter euphoria, and madness in the cinemas". For the unversed, Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manoj Singh.

Advertisement

 

Varun Sharma on Fukrey, his character Choocha: They've given me acceptance, love | Bollywood - Hindustan Times

 

What else do we know about  Madgaon Express?

Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is creating a buzz among audiences following the positive reception to the trailer and the songs. The cast also includes Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, adding humour to the film. With its mix of humour, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Advertisement

 

Madgaon Express (2024) - IMDb
 

Advertisement

With the film one week away from its theatrical release on March 22, the makers have promised the audience a joyous ride.
 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

3 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

10 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

13 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

13 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

14 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

17 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

20 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

22 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

24 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

26 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

27 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

31 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

32 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

33 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

33 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

33 minutes ago
EC Announces By-Elections in 26 Assembly Constituencies Along With General Elections in 7 Phases

EC on By-Elections

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo