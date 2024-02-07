Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Gadar 3: Anil Sharma Confirms Sunny Deol's Return As Tara Singh, Shares The Update On Developments

Anil Sharma who is known for his Gadar franchise has finally confirmed the developments on the movie's third part and assured Sunny Deol's return as Tara Singh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 promotional event
Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 promotional event | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The dynamic duo of Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma, who created history in 2001 with the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha recently joined forces for the highly successful sequel, Gadar 2. The action-packed entertainer, known for its patriotic storyline against the backdrop of the Indo–Pak partition, not only shattered records during its Independence Day 2023 release but also emerged as an All-Time Grosser surpassing the previous record holder Pathaan.

What’s the recent update on Gadar’s third part?

Pinkvilla recently revealed that Zee Studios has given the green light to Gadar 3. Sources close to the development revealed that the groundwork for the film has commenced, with initial discussions and paperwork completed between Zee Studios, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

Gadar 2 poster | Image: IMDb

The concept for Gadar 3 is being meticulously crafted ensuring a seamless continuation of the franchise's legacy. As with its predecessors, the film will be set against the Indo-Pak conflict and will promise higher stakes and an intense storyline. The idea was conceptualised through discussions between Anil Sharma and his writing partner, Shaktimaan.

Anil Sharma confirms that Gadar 3 is in the making

Anil Sharma confirming the news told Pinkvilla, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.” While much of the plot details are yet to be developed, the team is enthusiastic about the direction the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete will take in the third installment.

Gadar 2 poster | Image: IMDb

If all goes according to plan, Gadar 3 could kick off by the end of 2025. Sunny Deol is currently preparing for Lahore: 1947 and has an exciting lineup ahead including playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana and returning for the sequel to his 1997 blockbuster, Border.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

