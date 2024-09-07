Published 23:34 IST, September 7th 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kiara Advani, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde Celebrate With Manish Malhotra
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra's residence to mark the occasion.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs arrive at Manish Malhotra's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:57 IST, September 7th 2024