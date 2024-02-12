English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Gehraiyaan Clocks 2 Years: Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday Share Unseen Moments From Sets

The throwback clips and photos of Gehraiyaan offered a glimpse of the moments Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday shared with co-star Deepika Padukone.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gehraiyaan
A still from Gehraiyaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gehraiyaan has clocked two years today, February 11, and to mark the special day, the stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have shared major throwback photos and videos from the sets. The clips and photos offer a glimpse of the moments the duo shared with their other two co-stars Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi shares monochrome memory on 2 years of Gehraiyaan

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a carousel post in which he can be seen having fun with his other three co-stars and director Shakun Batra. The beachside vibes of the crew were well captured in these clips. In the caption, he wrote, "2 years of Gehraiyaan, seems like a lifetime ago."

Soon after he shared the post, Dhairya dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Ananya Panday shares special scenes from Gehraiyaan

At the same time, Ananya re-shared a video on her Instagram Stories showcasing special scenes and moments from the movie. The actress simply captioned it as " 2 Years!"

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the romantic drama will take you on a journey into the deep-rooted intricacies of modern human relationships. In the film, Deepika, dating Dhairya, falls in love with Siddhanth, who is dating Ananya. Upon its release, it received mixed reviews from the critics and audience for its climax but earned praise for its cinematography, soundtrack and the performance of the cast. It directly released on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Siddhanth and Ananya were recently seen together in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan which also stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead. It starred them as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media. Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani appeared in supporting roles.

