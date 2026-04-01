Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe, Jassi: Iconic Dhurandhar The Revenge Dialogue Makes It To Mumbai Indians Dressing Room At IPL 2026
Dhurandhar The Revenge has been wreaking at the box office, and the dialogues from the film have become popular social media discourse. Most recently, a popular line from the Ranveer Singh starrer was recited at the Mumbai Indians dressing room in IPL 2026.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Spoilers Ahead: The 6-word dialogue foreshadowing the interval of Dhurandhar The Revenge was the peak of the first part of the movie's plot. ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi’- the line delivered by Udaybir Singh (Pinda in the movie) in a high-intensity confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh has become the centre of innumerable social media memes, jokes and references. The iconic dialogue even made it to IPL 2026.
SKY teases Bumrah with viral Dhurandhar 2 dialogue
On March 31, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Mumbai Indians shared a video from the dressing room celebrations of the team after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of the season. In the now viral clip, Nita Ambani can be seen awarding Jasprit Bumrah for being the best bowler in the match. As she pins a badge on him as an appreciation for his performance, Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) could be heard saying, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi, Jassi? (Didn’t you miss home, Jassi?)”
Also Read: 2 Films, 443 Minutes: Hong Kong Multiplex Announces Dhurandhar Marathon
This prompted laughter and cheer in the room. The reference of the joke is likely to Jasprit's viral meme, which was even shared by his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. In March, following the release of Dhurandhar 2, a viral Instagram post featured the cricketer washing his face in front of a mirror, accompanied by the text, “Every time Jasprit thinks about planning a boys' night." This then cuts to Udaybir Singh appearing with a wig and recreating his dialogue. The meme was widely circulated, even by Sanjana Ganesan herself. The joke caught on and the boys seem to be teasing Jasprit Bumrah for the same Dhurandhar 2 line.
Also Read: Did Aditya Dhar Copy Dhurandhar Script? A Filmmaker Makes Big Allegation
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