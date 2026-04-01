Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe, Jassi: Iconic Dhurandhar The Revenge Dialogue Makes It To Mumbai Indians Dressing Room At IPL 2026

Spoilers Ahead: The 6-word dialogue foreshadowing the interval of Dhurandhar The Revenge was the peak of the first part of the movie's plot. ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi’- the line delivered by Udaybir Singh (Pinda in the movie) in a high-intensity confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh has become the centre of innumerable social media memes, jokes and references. The iconic dialogue even made it to IPL 2026.

SKY teases Bumrah with viral Dhurandhar 2 dialogue

On March 31, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Mumbai Indians shared a video from the dressing room celebrations of the team after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of the season. In the now viral clip, Nita Ambani can be seen awarding Jasprit Bumrah for being the best bowler in the match. As she pins a badge on him as an appreciation for his performance, Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) could be heard saying, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi, Jassi? (Didn’t you miss home, Jassi?)”



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