2 Films, 443 Minutes, 3 Breaks: Hong Kong Multiplex Announces Dhurandhar Marathon As Dhurandhar The Revenge Breaches ₹1300 Cr Mark Globally

The phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar duology has sparked discourse like none other, not just in India but globally. Ever since the release of the sequel, some social media users have been demanding multiplexes to screen both parts of the Ranveer Singh starrer together, as one film. As bold as the demand is, a Hong Kong theatre has seemingly agreed to it.

Hong Kong theatre to screen both Dhurandhar movies together

For the unversed, both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, are rather lengthy movies. The first part, released on big screens in December 2025, was 3 hours, 25 minutes long, while the sequel boasted a runtime of 3 hours, 49 minutes. Collectively, the films have a runtime of 7 hours 23 minutes (443 minutes).



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Despite the challenging runtime, a Hong Kong distributor, AA Tech, announced the theatrical presentation of the movie lasting nearly nine hours. Titled Dhurandhar marathon, the event will take place at Premiere Elements on April 12. In the official social media announcement post, the theatre shared that the movie exhibition will have 3 breaks in between. In the one-of-a-kind marathon, cinegoers will witness the complete arc of Ranveer Singh's transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Manzari to his journey back home. Several netizens took to the comment section of the post to express excitement for the Dhurandhar marathon.



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