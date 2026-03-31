2 Films, 443 Minutes, 3 Breaks: Hong Kong Multiplex Announces Dhurandhar Marathon As Dhurandhar The Revenge Breaches ₹1300 Cr Mark Globally
Ever since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, social media users have been demanding multiplexes to release both the Aditya Dhar directorials together, as a single film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar duology has sparked discourse like none other, not just in India but globally. Ever since the release of the sequel, some social media users have been demanding multiplexes to screen both parts of the Ranveer Singh starrer together, as one film. As bold as the demand is, a Hong Kong theatre has seemingly agreed to it.
Hong Kong theatre to screen both Dhurandhar movies together
For the unversed, both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, are rather lengthy movies. The first part, released on big screens in December 2025, was 3 hours, 25 minutes long, while the sequel boasted a runtime of 3 hours, 49 minutes. Collectively, the films have a runtime of 7 hours 23 minutes (443 minutes).
Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Makers Fix ‘Cameraperson In Mirror’ Gaffe
Despite the challenging runtime, a Hong Kong distributor, AA Tech, announced the theatrical presentation of the movie lasting nearly nine hours. Titled Dhurandhar marathon, the event will take place at Premiere Elements on April 12. In the official social media announcement post, the theatre shared that the movie exhibition will have 3 breaks in between. In the one-of-a-kind marathon, cinegoers will witness the complete arc of Ranveer Singh's transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Manzari to his journey back home. Several netizens took to the comment section of the post to express excitement for the Dhurandhar marathon.
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Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to have no intention of slowing down at the box office. The film, which was released on March 19 after paid previews on March 18, has already crossed ₹800 crore at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features actors Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.
Also Read: BO: Dhurandhar 2 Mints Only ₹25.30 Cr On 2nd Monday But Beats KGF 2
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