Dhurandhar The Revenge Script Copy Row: 'Exploitation' To 'Political Propaganda', Filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS Makes 7 Big Revelations

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have rewritten box office rules and have dominated social media conversation ever since their release. The duology, directed by Aditya Dhar, has received unanimous praise from cinegoers and critics alike. Amid the blockbuster run of the sequel, filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS alleged that the film's story had been copied from his 2023 script. In a video now going viral on social media, the filmmaker claimed that he has proof to support his claims and stressed that he will take legal action against the Dhurandhar makers. For the unversed, Aditya Dhar has been credited for writing the story of the movie, along with directing and producing it.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

In his viral speech, filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS levied serious allegations against Dhar. He even spoke about his script being formally registered. Take a look at the 7 revelations made by the filmmaker.



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‘It is my script and story’

A video of Santosh Kumar RS from what appears to be a press conference is viral online. In the clip, he could be heard saying, “You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023.”

Santosh claims he pitched the story to major production houses

In the same video, the filmmaker goes on to talk about how he approached several production houses with the script with the desire to make the movie, which he titled D Saheb. He mentioned taking the script to banners such as Sony Pictures, Zee Studios, T-Series, and Dharma Productions. He added, “I had narrated it to many companies because I was told that if I need big actors in the film, there has to be a corporate organisation backing it.”

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Not Ranveer Singh, Santosh envisioned this actor for the lead role

A big part of Dhurandhar's success is being credited to Ranveer Singh for his phenomenal performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Manzari. However, filmmaker Santosh claimed that when he wrote the script, he envisioned Aditya Roy Kapur playing the protagonist in its screen adaptation.

Santosh's script is registered

While making the allegations against Dhar, Santosh mentioned that he is a member of the Screenwriters Association. He said, “I tried a lot, and I had sent my story to many people. I am a member of the Screenwriters Association, and I registered my story there in November 2023."

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‘My story has been exploited’

Making tall claims, the filmmaker further said, “I am putting a case on this movie because even though they have made a good movie, my story has been exploited."

Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Santosh alleges political propaganda

Echoing the sentiments of a few social media critics, Santosh added, "I had written the film for cinema and entertainment, but they made it as political propaganda. It is hurting me.”

Santosh flags malpractice in the industry