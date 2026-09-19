Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor Set To Bring Chaos In Early 2027

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusharr Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade are all set to bring chaos, laughter and madness, but this time it will be five times more. As movie buffs are awaiting an update on the movie, director Rohit Shetty on Saturday made a major announcement. He released a new poster and revealed the theatrical release date of the movie.

When will Golmaal 5 release in theatres?

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster that shows Ajay, Arshad, Sharman, Tusharr, Kunal and Shreyas riding on the same bike against the backdrop of a lush green hill city. The movie will release on January 8, 2027. "LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE ❤️❤️❤️8TH JAN 2027," reads the caption.

Soon after, Shetty dropped the post, and fans flooded the comment section expressing excitement. A user wrote, "Waaah 2026 mein se 2027 kese agaya😢😂 ab or 4 months wait krna hogaa." Another wrote, "What a way to start the year!" A third user wrote, "Cannot wait for the world to experience this".

Apart from the OG cast, Akshay Kumar will be joining the team, but as a villain.

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All about Golmaal 5

The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series. The Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now. The first instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, hit theatres in 2006 and became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film. Over the years, the Golmaal franchise has evolved into one of Bollywood's most recognisable comedy brands, known for its slapstick humour and ensemble cast.