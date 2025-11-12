Govinda, 61, Rushed To Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital After Losing Consciousness, Actor Is Currently Under Observation

Actor Govinda was rushed to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital late Tuesday night. The 61-year-old reportedly fainted at his residence, following which he was admitted to the emergency ward. His friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal informed IANS that the actor has been kept under observation. The incident occurred at 1 am on November 12. Further details about the actor's health are awaited.

The news of Govinda's hospitalisation comes just a day after the actor visited veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. A video of the actor driving his car himself while leaving the hospital. Fans and followers of Govinda have taken to social media to pray for the actor's speedy recovery and to inquire more about his health.

Govinda's second health scare in recent times

Govinda has had several medical scars in recent years. Last year, the actor met with an unfortunate accident where he got shot in the leg while cleaning his own gun. In October 2024, Govinda was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after his revolver misfired. The accident left him wounded in the knee.



Govinda was admitted to the hospital for three days at the time. After his discharge, the 61-year-old actor addressed the reporters outside his residence and shared, “I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted.” Govinda or members of his family are yet to react to his recent hospitalisation.