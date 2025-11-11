Haq Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Crawls, Mints ₹11.25 Crore

Haq Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite good reviews, Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer courtroom drama Haq has failed to make an impact at the box office. The movie ended its below average first weekend under ₹10 crore. The collections declined further on Monday and fell down to ₹1 crore mark. However, a slight jump in biz was witnessed on Tuesday, but that is due to the reduced ticket prices. As Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's De De Pyaar De 2 is set to release on November 14, Haq will be a total washout.

Haq mints ₹11.25 crore in five days

The five-day collection of the movie is ₹11.25 crore. On Tuesday (November 11), due to reduced ticket prices, Haq collected ₹1.25 crore, biz slightly up from ₹1.05 crore on first Monday. However, the low biz has indicated that its headed for a flop verdict at the box office.

Haq released on November 7 | Image: X

Haq is inspired by true events

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Bano had filed a lawsuit in a local court seeking maintenance from her lawyer-husband Mohammad Ahmed Khan after he divorced her in 1978. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985. The verdict by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

Haq is based on the landmark Shah Bano case ruling | Image: X

Following protests by Muslim organisations, the then-Rajiv Gandhi government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986. This law nullified the SC decision in the Shah Bano case.