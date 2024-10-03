sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |

Published 08:48 IST, October 3rd 2024

Govinda Gun Shot Accident Update: Actor Shifted From ICU To Normal Ward, Recuperating Well

The 60-year-old actor, Govinda underwent surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating at a private hospital. Sharing a health update, his daughter Tina Ahuja said the family is hoping for a speedy discharge.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Govinda
Govinda was admitted to the hospital after sustaining gun shot wounds. | Image: govinda_herono1/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:48 IST, October 3rd 2024