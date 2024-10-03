Published 08:48 IST, October 3rd 2024
Govinda Gun Shot Accident Update: Actor Shifted From ICU To Normal Ward, Recuperating Well
The 60-year-old actor, Govinda underwent surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating at a private hospital. Sharing a health update, his daughter Tina Ahuja said the family is hoping for a speedy discharge.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govinda was admitted to the hospital after sustaining gun shot wounds. | Image: govinda_herono1/Instagram
