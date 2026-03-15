Govinda Made Cast And Crew Wait On Set For Hours? David Dhawan Defends Him, Says 'Aaj Kaun Nahi Late Aata Hai...'

Govinda's personal and professional life has been under media scrutiny for over a year now. Star in the 90s, the actor is now struggling to land roles. He is even seen performing at small scale events in tier II cities these days, which has also led to speculation surrounding his financial condition as he remains effectively out of work. Compounding this is him being constantly mired in divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja and her allegations that he might be having an extramarital affair with a much younger actress.

Amid this, Govinda's longtime collaborator David Dhawan defended his work ethics while appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In several podcasts, those who have worked with Govinda in the past have called him out for arriving hours late on set while other actors and the crew would wait for him. One of his co-stars even alleged that Govinda made veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait for him for three days on sets of Hum. These unverified comments even cast a doubt on Govinda's professionalism during his heydays.

Govinda has been accused of making the cast and crew on set for hours before he came for shoot | Image: Instagram

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David, who has worked with Govinda in 17 movies, most of which were hits, defended him saying, "Here I want to tell you, log bolte hain na late aata hai sets par, aaj kaun nahi late aata hai, late aana chodiye... Woh aata hai, apna kaam khatam kar ke jaata hai."

The director also commented on the comedic genius of Govinda, sharing, "And you will not believe it. He would show up and ask for his scene. It would be a four page scene. He would go through it thoroughly while I was setting up the shot. He said, 'Don't set it up yet. Do one thing, Here's the scene. Watch me perform. I'll do it in one take.' This was in Partner. He did all kinds of acrobatics in that scene; you can't imagine. Then he told me edit the scene however I wanted. Unbelievable. Govinda is incredible."

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Govinda and David Dhawan have worked on 17 movies together | Image: IMDb