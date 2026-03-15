How Much Dhurandhar 2 Needs To Earn To Beat Baahubali 2's All-Time Record For North America Premiere Sales?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to storm the screens on March 19. The extended weekend release, during which Eid will also fall, is expected to propel this highly anticipated movie to top slots in the box office records. With the first installment grossing ₹1400 crore+ worldwide, despite not releasing in the Middle East region, sky is truly the limit for the sequel. The team announced paid previews on March 18 in India and tickets got sold out for it in no time. The full-fledged advance bookings have also begun in India and key territories internationally, paving the way for a spectacular rollout come Friday.

Apart from India, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing exceptional response in the US. The total North America premiere advances stand at $1.43 million currently, with four days still to go for release. The movie has sold nearly 75,000 tickets for US+Canada premieres alone. Counting day 1 advances and premiere advances, Dhurandhar 2 has minted $2.2 million so far. For the first weekend, including previews, the gross collection will touch $5 million in North America very soon.

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

While these are extraordinary numbers in their own right, Dhurandhar 2's biggest opponent as far as North America premieres go, is the nine-year-old record held by Prabhas' Baahubali 2, which grossed $4.3 million in 2017. A massive opening for Dhurandhar 2 is on the cards in US and Canada nevertheless. Whether or not it can match up to the hype of Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017 remains to be seen.

Dhurandhar 2 marks the return of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan's Lyari town. The sequel, at a runtime of 3.55 hours, will explore how Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer) came to be employed in the Indian Intelligence Services and his final battle against Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal. Yami Gautam is expected to play a cameo role in the Aditya Dhar directorial.