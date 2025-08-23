Govinda Makes 1st Public Appearance As Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja Intensify, Trolls Say 'Hero No 1 Chale Pattaya'

Bollywood star Govinda's personal life has come under scrutiny after it has been revealed that his wife of 38 years, Sunita Ahuja, has filed for divorce from him alleging "adultery, cruelty and desertion". Earlier this year, the couple's divorce rumours gained pace and Govinda's lawyer and close family friend, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that Sunita had indeed filed for separation from the Hero No 1 star. Bindal further shared that the matter will be "settled soon".

Amid his divorce rumours, Govinda was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. He was accompanied by some of his staff members. Despite reportedly facing a turbulent time in his marriage, Govinda was seen in high spirits as he not only posed for the paparazzi but also waved at them and blew flying kisses. Many trolled him on social media saying he was "off to Pattaya" to enjoy his singlehood.

"What is this behavior yaar (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one said, "Is this a signature look for men in their downfall now?"

Reportedly, there have also been rumours of Govinda getting close to a much younger Marathi actress even as he is locked in divorce proceedings with his current wife Sunita.

Govinda with his son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina | Image: Instagram

Earlier this year, the rumour mills got buzzing about Govinda and Sunita's divorce after the latter gave a spate of media interviews where she discussed her marriage, her take on infidelity and said candidly that she doesn't want to marry the Partner actor in her next life. At the time, in an interview, Govinda denied that divorce is on the cards. "There are only business talks going... I am in the process of starting my films," he said in an interview.