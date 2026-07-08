'Green Forest Bollywood Couple': Fans React As Kareena Kapoor Fangirls Over Saif Ali Khan In 'Hot Husband' Vacation Post
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her summer vacation at the beach. The carousel post features her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have skipped the wrath of the monsoon in Mumbai. The financial capital is currently grappling with extreme weather conditions and relentless rainfall, making the daily routine of the residents challenging. Amid this, the Bollywood couple who are one of the fan favourites have skipped town and are currently on vacation.
On July 8, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her beachside vacation. However, in the carousel post, featuring 4 photos, the actress shared only photos of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor seemed to be making the most of the vacation and was seen coming towards the beach whilst wearing only orange shorts. Kareena shared the photos with the caption, "Summer’s going well 🌈♥️🔥#HotHusband" Fans of the couple took to the comment section to heap praises on the couple.
A comment on the post read, “hottest duo like ever.” Another fan wrote, “Undoubtedly, hands down the best and the hottest couple of Bollywood.” Eagle-eyed fans mentioned that Saif's look reminds them of his look from Race. Others also requested Kareena to share her own photos as well.
Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Jeh and Taimur, jetted off on vacation earlier. While the destination of their holiday is unknown, fans have shared that they are vacationing in London. Previously, videos of Kareena Kapoor taking a stroll in London with her sons went viral. However, it could be determined whether the video is old or new.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation comes after the actors recently wrapped their ongoing projects. Saif wrapped up the movie, Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. Kareena, on the other hand, concluded the shoot of her movie Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and also starring Prithviraj.
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