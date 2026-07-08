Tabaahi Video Out: 'Yash Stuck in KGF Mode, Kiara Advani Looks Fire', Netizens Review Toxic's Racy Song
Tabaahi Song Out: Makers of Toxic released the first song from the Yash headliner today. The video of the song, which also features Kiara Advani, has sparked a mixed reaction among netizens.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Tabaahi Song Out: The Yash headliner is one of the most anticiapted movies of the year. Also featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vashisth, the movie has been long delayed and will finally release on August 26. As the release date nears, the makers have begun unveiling promotional material for the movie. Today, the first video song from the film, Tabaahi, was released.
The video of the song from Toxic has left social media users divided. Composed by Vishal Mishra, the Hindi lyrics of the song have been written by Raj Shekhar. The music video, as well as the lyrics, have sparked varied reactions from fans online. While some are praising the video, others are calling it too sensual.
A select section of social media users have called the song catchy and has praised the rugged look of Yash. However, others are arguing that the makers have included several intimate scenes, which pulled focus from the film. Some even stated that Yash's look bears similarities to his appearance in the movie KGF. Kiara Advani received unanimous praise for the song.
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The song video comes after the teaser and other assets from the movie were released and were met with mixed responses. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world, while the second teaser surprised fans with Yash appearing in a beardless look. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. The movie was earlier slated for release on March 19 but was later postponed by the makers, citing tensions in the Middle East.
Also Read: Toxic New Release Date: Yash's Delayed Film To Finally Hit Screens On...
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