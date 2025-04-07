Ground Zero Trailer X Review: 'Comeback Ho Toh Emraan Hashmi Jaisa,' Say Netizens

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Emraan Hashmi-led Ground Zero. The film is helmed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar and is based on a true story after the 2001 Parliament attack. In the movie, Hashmi plays real-life character BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who leads a 2-year probe to uncover the mastermind Ghazi Baba. Soon after the trailer was released, fans flooded social media platforms hailing the trailer. A section of the netizens was happy to see Hashmi in the action avatar.

Netizens can't wait to watch Ground Zero

The over 2-minute trailer offers a glimpse into the complexities of Jammu and Kashmir. It narrates the ordeal of the soldiers and their sacrifices protecting India and bringing normalcy to the state. The trailer is high on patriotism and action, capturing how Dubey uncovered the most wanted terrorist.

Fans have flooded X with their reviews on the Ground Zero trailer. A user wrote, "Comeback ho to @emraanhashmi bhai jaisa Jo dekhke apko Apka Deewana hojaye."

Another wrote, "The trailer is full of intense and action-packed moments. #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! It's going to be a thrilling cinematic experience."

A third user wrote, "@tejasdeoskar Sir Thank you for making #GroundZero with #EmraanHashmi . We fans are damn excited for this movie and you deserve all the praise. Best of luck Sir."

"#GroundZero starring #EmraanHashmi looks intense! “Ab Prahaar Hoga” gave goosebumps! Can’t wait to watch on the big screens!!!" wrote a movie buff.



All about Ground Zero