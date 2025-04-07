Priyanka Chopra Picked Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 Over Allu Arjun's Next With Atlee? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SSMB29 after her last release in 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. Earlier several reports had surfaced that the actress will be be part of Atlee’s A6. However, she has turned it down.

Priyanka Chopra won’t be part of Atlee’s A6?

According to reports of Bollywood Hungama, Atlee’s most anticipated project A6, which will be starring Allu Arjun was offered to the global star Priyanka Chopra. However, the actress has reportedly turned it down. According to the sources, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was approached for the Atlee film – A6, but we hear that she turned down the offer.” While no official cast has been announced yet, speculation has run wild since the production house dropped a cryptic teaser post on social media last week. The caption read, “A Magnum Opus Update Coming Soon!”

File photo of Priyanka Chopra | Source: IMDb

Priyanka’s projects line up

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is one the most anticipated projects that is currently in the making. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. Apart from pan-India film SSMB29, she also has several Hollywood projects in the pipeline.

She has Citadel season 2. Priyanka Chopra has project named Bluff. It will feature the actor in the role of a former female pirate. The Prime Video film hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.