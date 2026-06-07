Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Enters ₹150 Crore Club In 1st Weekend Despite Controversy

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rural sports drama released on June 4 to mixed reviews. While a section of the audiences enjoyed Ram Charan's transformation to essay a wrestler onscreen, collective criticism surrounded how Janhvi has been portrayed as Achiyyamma. Critics said that she has been "objectified" and that her character lacks meat. Despite this, the movie is performing well at the box office.

On its 4th day, Peddi collected ₹31.90 crore across 9,068 shows. On the previous day (June 6), the figures were ₹28.85 crore. The jump was much needed after the collections dipped significantly over the first weekend after opening day gross touched ₹51 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹187.02 crore and domestic nett biz to ₹157.15 crore so far. The total overseas gross colection in four days stands at ₹46 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹233 crore.

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Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (Ram Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

Peddi courts controversy, scenes to be edited

After Peddi released on June 4, heavy criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma followed. The film found itself at the centre of controversy after a section of audiences criticised it for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues and romantic scenes between Ram Charan and Janhvi.

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Peddi features Ram Charan in the role of a wrestler | Image: X