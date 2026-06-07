Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai On OTT: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Online?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on OTT: The comedy movie, touted to be veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's swansong, hit the big screens on June 5. While there was enough hype around the film, the initial word of mouth painted a different story. The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer has been criticised by cinegoers and critics alike for its repetitive dialogues, tone deaf punchlines and outdated storyline.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on OTT

Amid the lukewarm performance of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, there is a heightened interest in the film's OTT release. While the film is still running in theatres, some social media users have shown intrigue about the film's premiere on OTT platforms. Since there is no official announcement yet, there are some reports about which streaming platform the movie will be released on.

As per reports, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will premiere on Zee5. Although this is yet to be confirmed by the movie makers or the streaming platform. The date of the streaming remains unknown. Most Hindi movies follow a 45-60-day period after theatrical release for the OTT release. This will coincide with the August 2026 release.



Also Read: X Review: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Is A 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer'

The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The cast also includes Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in important roles. Actress Mouni Roy makes a special appearance in the film. Backed by producer Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released in theatres on June 5 and marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan.



Also Read: 'Hai Jawani Toh...' Fails To Secure Double-digit Opening At Box Office