Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan Starrer Remains Steady On Tuesday, Mints ₹31 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur's starrer is underperforming in India. The film, which was expected to perform well, earned only ₹7.50 crore on the opening day. Since then, the film has been struggling to maintain the pace. This happened due to mixed reviews. The film has been criticised by cinemagoers and critics alike for its repetitive dialogues, tone deaf punchlines and outdated storyline.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹3.50 crore across 7,565 shows in India. Adding the fifth-day collection, the net total stands at ₹31 crore and the gross collection at ₹36.92 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹1 crore, taking the total collection to ₹10.50 crore. Adding both overseas and domestic collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹47.42 crore.

On Tuesday, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai registered 19.37 overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum registered in Jaipur (33 per cent). The film is shaping up to be one of the worst performers for Varun Dhawan.

Following its theatrical run, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is reported to debut on Zee5. The date of the streaming remains unknown. Most Hindi movies follow a 45-60-day period after theatrical release for the OTT release. This will coincide with the August 2026 release.

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The cast also includes Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. Backed by producer Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released in theatres on June 5 and marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan.