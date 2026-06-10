PM Narendra Modi Gets Heartfelt Wish From Singer Mary Millben, Says 'Your Steadfast Leadership, Commitment Helped Shape An Era Of Transformation'

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in India's political history. Congratulating PM Modi, Mary Millben, a singer, actress and media personality, shared a video on her social media handle to hail the historic milestone of being the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. She praised Modi's leadership, vision, transformation and commitment to a stronger Bharat.

Mary Millben sings praises of PM Modi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mary shared a video congratulating and praising PM Modi. She started her video by saying, "As the tricolour flag soars proudly across the skies of India, we celebrate a historic, democratic milestone in the journey of a great Nation. Today, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, what a deserving recognition. Your steadfast leadership, enduring commitment to the progress, unity, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, alongside your unwavering vision for a stronger Bharat, has helped shape an era of transformation."

She recalled Modi's journey, "From your humble roots in Gujarat, to Governor, and now Prime Minister, you are a true testament of the Indian dream - a symbol of perseverance, courage, and faith in the nation’s destiny. Furthermore, I honour your leadership in advancing the US-India relationship. You have outlasted consecutive US Presidents, some with whom you had great relationship and others you have had great grace towards. Yet, you never wavered in exercising clear diplomacy that upheld the interests of the Indian people, coupled with the health of our two countries."

"Now, as India’s longest serving Prime Minister, you have inspired generations to dream bigger, strive harder, and contribute to the glory of the motherland. India and the Indian people around the world stand tall with pride thanks to you. India’s global standing is attributed to you. And the world is a better place, simply because of you," she continued.

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She concluded by wishing PM Modi luck, "The Holy scriptures teach us to look to Jesus the author and finisher of our faith. May faith always keep your heart postured to the divine calling you have governing India and submitted to God’s power at work through you. You remain in my prayers as you continue to serve the people of India. May this next chapter of service, sacrifice, and spirit of nation-building continue to illuminate India’s path toward greatness and further cement India’s geopolitical value. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! To God be the glory, for the great things He has done, through you!"

Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister of India in 2014 and is currently in his third consecutive term following victories in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 general elections.