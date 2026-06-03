Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 1 Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Sees Lukewarm Opening, Sells 5846 Tickets In India

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 1 Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur are gearing up for the release of their film this week, and ahead of it, the makers have opened the advance ticket window. The film, which will release in Hindi, is likely to meet with lukewarm business on the opening day.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, the comedy film has sold 5846 tickets across 1711 shows, grossing ₹21.17 lakh so far. The film has earned the maximum in Maharashtra (₹5.17 lakh). Since it is the first day of the advance booking opening, the number of shows is likely to increase, which will help the business.

The film will be clashing with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi, which has already surpassed the ₹15 crore mark in India. Seeing the pace of advance collection, Varun's starrer might suffer a blow and fail on the first day.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer fails to impress movie buffs

The trailer was unveiled by the makers at a grand launch event on May 23. The trailer has received a mixed response from social media users. Some scenes in the trailer reminded netizens of old Akshay Kumar movies like Garam Masala, which also featured the comedy of errors plotline. The familiar tropes, over-the-top acting and shoddy writing were called out by netizens following the trailer release. Some people even pointed out that Mouni Roy's casting as Varun Dhawan's ‘fake mother’ is awkward, as the actress is just a year older than him.

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The film marks the fourth collaboration between father-son duo director David Dhawan and Varun. Apart from him, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 5.