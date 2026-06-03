Varun Dhawan Gets Massively Trolled For Visiting A Temple In Shorts And Vest: Kya Sanskar Hain Dekh Lo

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawai Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and ahead of the release, he is busy with the promotions. Amid this, he took some time out from his busy schedule to visit a temple to seek the blessings of god for the better performance of the film. However, his recent visit to the temple is drawing the attention of netizens, but not in a positive manner. The actor, who is often trolled for acting, is now being trolled for his clothing.

Varun Dhawan criticised for casual clothing to temple

In a video going viral on the internet, Varun can be seen coming out of the temple in shorts and a vest. This didn't go down well with the netizens, and they criticised him for disrespecting the culture.

A user wrote, "Prabhu shirt toh pehen lete kuch toh dhanka pehen leta tu mandir ayaa hain Sirf batane ke leye jabarjasti kyu ateyy hoon yaar." Another wrote, "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir." A third user wrote, "Movie aa rhi tabhi dikha rha hai apne aapko mandir mein bas kar lala." "Maintain dress code bro it's not Gym it's temple,you should have minimum basic commonsense," a user wrote. A fan wrote, "Kya Sanskar Hain dekh Lo bhaiyon Mandir mein jaane ka tarika."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer fails to impress movie buffs

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer was unveiled by the makers at a grand launch event on May 23. The trailer has received a mixed response from social media users. Some scenes in the trailer reminded netizens of old Akshay Kumar movies like Garam Masala, which also featured the comedy of errors plotline. The familiar tropes, over-the-top acting and shoddy writing were called out by netizens following the trailer release. Some people even pointed out that Mouni Roy's casting as Varun Dhawan's ‘fake mother’ is awkward, as the actress is just a year older than him.

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The film marks the fourth collaboration between father-son duo director David Dhawan and Varun. Apart from him, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 5.