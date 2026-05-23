Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Fails To Impress, X Users Call It 'Yet Another Cringe, Mediocre Varun Dhawan Film'

After a brief delay, the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was launched in Mumbai on May 23. The cast of the movie, along with director David Dhawan, was present at the event. The movie is said to be the swansong of the 74-year-old filmmaker. The film features his son Varun Dhawan, along with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The initial response towards the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been mixed. While some fans appreciated the classic humour in the movie, others called it ‘old story in new packaging'. This comes after the teaser of the movie was massively trolled for its AI slop.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer gets mixed reviews from X users

Fronted by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film positions itself as a full-fledged family entertainer packed with confusion, chaos and high-energy humour. The official trailer hints at a chaotic love triangle centred around Varun Dhawan's character, who finds himself caught between his former lover and a new romantic interest. A standout comedic plot point involves an accidental pregnancy confession by Pooja and Mrunal's character to Varun Dhawan.

Some scenes in the trailer reminded netizens of old Akshay Kumar movies like Garam Masala, which also featured the comedy of errors plotline. The familiar tropes, over-the-top acting and shoddy writing were called out by netizens following the trailer release. Some people even pointed out that Mouni Roy's casting as Varun Dhawan's ‘fake mother’ is awkward, as the actress is just a year older than him.



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