Jana Nayagan Release Date Update: Why Is The Film Still Delayed Despite Vijay Becoming CM?

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Scheduled to release on Pongal, the movie has faced massive delays and is still awaiting release. Fans expected the release of the film would be expedited following the actor's swearing as the Chief Minister of the state. However, the release of the film still seems to be a distant prospect.

Producer shares the reason behind the Jana Nayagan 5-month delay

Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana was recently spotted by the members of the media during a temple visit. The filmmaker was mobbed on his visit about questions regarding the release date of Jana Nayagan. Narayana was expectedly hesitant to answer the questions on account of his being at the temple.

Reluctantly, he shared, “We’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings.” He also shared that the movie will get the release as per fans' expectations. He added, “Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get the censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it grandly throughout the world.”



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He also spoke about Vijay becoming the CM and concluded, “I came here for darshan, and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become the Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan.”

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