Jana Nayagan Release Date Update: Why Is The Film Still Delayed Despite Vijay Becoming CM?
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan has been long delayed. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on Pongal, but has yet to be released.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Thalapathy Vijay's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Scheduled to release on Pongal, the movie has faced massive delays and is still awaiting release. Fans expected the release of the film would be expedited following the actor's swearing as the Chief Minister of the state. However, the release of the film still seems to be a distant prospect.
Producer shares the reason behind the Jana Nayagan 5-month delay
Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana was recently spotted by the members of the media during a temple visit. The filmmaker was mobbed on his visit about questions regarding the release date of Jana Nayagan. Narayana was expectedly hesitant to answer the questions on account of his being at the temple.
Reluctantly, he shared, “We’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings.” He also shared that the movie will get the release as per fans' expectations. He added, “Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get the censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it grandly throughout the world.”
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He also spoke about Vijay becoming the CM and concluded, “I came here for darshan, and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become the Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan.”
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Jana Nayagan co-producer, meets Vijay
Hours after this, Lohith NK, who is also the producer of the H Vinoth directorial, met with CM Vijay at his residence on Saturday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he shared photos of their meeting and wrote, “Vijay anna has always been someone I’ve admired deeply and every time I meet him, the warmth, affection and simplicity remain exactly the same. Had memorable moments to cherish (red heart emoticon). Wishing & hoping he continues to create a great impact.” Fans of Vijay took to the comment section of the post to enquire about the release date of Jana Nayagan.
Also Read: Reel To Real Moment: GOAT Director's Heartwarming Gesture For Vijay
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