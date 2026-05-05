Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Vs Peddi: Producer Of Varun Dhawan Starrer Opens Up About Clash, Says 'Ab Kya Kar Sakte Hain...'

The makers of the upcoming rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can't seem to get a solo release for the movie. Earlier, the Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer was supposed to arrive on June 5 in theatres. With Yash starrer Toxic locking June 4 as its release date, HJTIHH was postponed to June end to avoid a clash. However, Toxic now stands delayed indefinitely and HJTIHH reverted back to its June 5 release.

But, as Toxic moved out, Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Peddi locked June 4 as its release date, setting up a clash with Varun's Bollywood movie. Over this new clash, producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi (What can be done? Nothing. One or the other film keeps arriving). There are 52 weeks in a year; someone will clash. It’s okay.” When asked if the release date would be changed for HJTIHH, Taurani firmly stated that he has no such intentions.

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Peddi has also faced multiple postponements. Earlier announced for a March 26 release, the makers later pushed it to April 30. Then it was said that the sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana will be released in June, but no date was specified. When Toxic’s postponement was announced, Peddi team announced a June 4 release. With a month to go for the big release, promotions are expected to begin soon. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead in Peddi.

Among South stars, Ram Charan has a good pull in the Hindi belts and Peddi is expected to score a decent opening day figure at the box office in the Northern parts of India. Game Changer, Ram Charan's last release, despite being a flop eventually, opened to nearly double digits in Hindi last year.