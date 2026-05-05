After Malayalam Actor Santhosh K Nayar, Tamil Star Jiiva's Father And Producer RB Choudhary Dies In Udaipur Car Crash

While the Malayalam film industry was still mourning the demise of actor Santhosh K Nayar, popular for his villain roles, in a car crash on the morning of May 5, another death of a film celebrity in a road accident is now being reported. Tamil star Jivva's father, producer RB Choudhary has passed away in Jodhpur in a car crash. Choudhary died on Tuesday near Udaipur, as per circulating reports. Nayar and Choudhary's deaths in road accidents on the same day, although unrelated, are certainly eerie.

RB Choudhary died in a car crash in Udaipur | Image: X

The cause of the crash and the state of further members involved in it are not known yet. Choudhary's funeral will be held in Chennai soon. He is survived by sons Jiiva, Ramesh, Ashok and wife Mahjabeen. Archana Kalpathi of production house AGS Entertainment posted on X, "Shocked to hear that #RBChoudary Sir is no longer with us. The industry has lost a stalwart producer who gave some of the biggest blockbusters. A very good human. RIP Sir. May god give his family strength to cope with this loss. @SuperGoodFilms (sic)."

RB Choudhary's career in film production at a glance

RB Choudhary has been producing films since 1988 under his Super Good Films banner. His first Tamil production came with Pudhu Vasantham (1990), which marked the debut of director Vikraman. He received a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the film. The producer later backed the directorial debut venture of KS Ravikumar, Puriyada Pudir (1990).

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RB Choudhary with his son, actor Jiiva | Image: X

Other popular movies backed by Choudhary include Cheran Pandiyan (1991), Oor Mariyadhai (1992), Gokulam (1993), Nattamai (1994), Poove Unakkaga (1996), Sundara Purushan (1996), Mr Romeo (1996), Suryavamsam (1997), Thullatha Manamum Thullum (1999), Aanandham (2001), Keerthi Chakra (2006), Jilla (2014), Godfather (2021), and most recently in Maareesan (2025).

