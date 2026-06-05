Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Is A 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer,' Say Netizens

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur's romantic comedy has finally hit the theatres today, June 5. The film helmed by David Dhawan is receiving positive reviews from the audience who watched the early show. They are calling the film as a "crazy" and "paisa-vasool" entertainer and surprisingly praised Varun for his performance. Some even said that the actor's performance reminded them of "old Varun" from Main Tera Hero and Judwaa. They also revealed a spoiler that Kriti Sanon and Johnny Lever will be making a cameo appearance.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai impresses netizens

Movie buffs who watched the early show of the film penned their review on X, praising the film and calling Varun Dhawan's energy in the film "absolute beast mode". "CRAZY ENTERTAINER! #VarunDhawan in an absolute beast mode – back to that #MainTeraHero & #Judwaa2 wild characters with non-stop madness and dialogues. Cameos of #KritiSanon #JohnnyLever will make you happy. #DavidDhawan holds nothing back while using & twisting popular movie dialogues, scenes and songs and makes hilarious parodies out of them. Almost every scene has a trademark PJ and a one-liner that changes the entire meaning of the joke. #PoojaHegde & #MrunalThakur look hot and David Dhawan make sure that their image is not spoiled. He keeps women's dignity intact."

Another wrote, "A complete paisa-vasool Bollywood entertainer that delivers comedy, romance, emotions, and family drama in perfect proportions.."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film entertaining and gave it 3.5 stars out of 5. "#DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance... A stress-buster that leaves you smiling... Don't look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride! #DavidDhawan has never chased novelty in storytelling... His strength lies in taking familiar ingredients – romance, comedy, confusion, misunderstandings, colourful characters, and chartbuster music – and packaging them into a thoroughly enjoyable entertainer. #VarunDhawan should silence all those who doubted his suitability for this role... He has a flair for comedy and displays perfect comic timing, boundless energy, and tremendous confidence throughout," he wrote. However, he pointed out that the film feels stretched, particularly during the second half.

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Is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai the last film of David Dhawan?

Veteran director David Dhawan recently surprised fans and members of the film fraternity after announcing that the film will mark his final directorial venture. David Dhawan remains one of Bollywood's most successful commercial filmmakers, known for delivering a string of blockbuster comedy entertainers during the 1990s and 2000s. His films played a major role in defining mainstream Hindi cinema and continue to enjoy a loyal audience.