Hina Khan Makes Bold Appeal To PM Modi, Union Law Minister To Support Her Stand In Shilpa Shinde Row: Release All Criminals Who...

Hina Khan is in no mood to let Shilpa Shinde slide with a mere confession on a podcast of fake sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer. The actress has now penned a satirical appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the law minister to release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes. She used this appeal to prove her point that confessing a crime doesn't mean a person gets immunity to live freely.

Hina Khan's appeal to PM Modi

Taking to her X handle, Hina penned a note that reads, "Honourable prime minister of India, honourable president of India and the law minister of India Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them Because they have Courage, because they are fighters, because they stand with truth, also because nobody supported them when them committed the crime."

Earlier on Thursday, she expressed that she is in disbelief at how women are supporting Shilpa Shinde's confession despite knowing that she committed a crime. "I am in Disbelief Women are supporting such Absurd and Lowly Action Just because a Woman they support has admitted it. Dude this is a crime, what if the victim would hv committed suicide out of embarrassment or his marriage would have fallen apart? Are u guys out of your mind.. Specifically women from our industry must realise this action speaks for the conduct of all of us. Anyway women have to encounter stigma and several difficulties every step of the way. Being a Liar who uses their Gender to get checks cleared will be added to the list if we do not speak up and reject it".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She then cleared her stance to trolls not to confuse her speaking against Shilpa as some sort of rivalry after Bigg Boss 11.

Advertisement

What did Shilpa Shinde say?