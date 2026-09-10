Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Off To A Slow Opening, Sells Only 14062 Tickets

Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and the pre-sales are quite slow in India. The movie, which is the remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, is unable to create a buzz despite the release of the trailer.

Haiwaan Day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold 14062 tickets across 3885 shows, earning ₹28.95 lakh in India. The maximum has been sold in Delhi, earning ₹6.52 lakh. Trade analysts believe that the film is likely to have a Selfie- and Mission Raniganj-like opening at the box office.

What is the plot of Haiwaan?

The movie is a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, but the director has tweaked the story. It is built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath (Akshay) and a visually impaired man (Saif).

In the film, Saif is falsely implicated and arrested by the police. Forced to rely on his heightened senses, he is drawn into a dangerous struggle for survival. Meanwhile, Akshay's character is a formidable threat, building anticipation for his eventual confrontation with Saif's character.

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Apart from Akshay and Saif, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years. It is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Pritam has composed the music, with the background score by Ronnie Raphael. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 11.