Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sells 2660 Tickets, Earns ₹6.86 Lakh

Haiwaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the ticket counter, and the opening day looks promising as of now.

Haiwaan day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold 2660 tickets across 1443 shows, earning ₹6.86 lakh. The maximum has been earned in Delhi (₹1.61 lakh).

The movie is going to face tough competition from Mirzapur The Movie, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Within just 5 days, the movie has surpassed the ₹120 crore mark at the box office in India.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years.

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What is the plot of Haiwaan?

The movie is a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, but the director has tweaked the story. It is built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath (Akshay) and a visually impaired man (Saif).

In the film, Saif is falsely implicated and arrested by the police. Forced to rely on his heightened senses, he is drawn into a dangerous struggle for survival. Meanwhile, Akshay's character is a formidable threat, building anticipation for his eventual confrontation with Saif's character.

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