Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Stays Steady, Surpasses ₹120 Crore Mark On Tuesday

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer is performing well at the box office in India. The movie had an impressive opening, earning ₹25.75 crore, and enjoyed a successful first weekend, with total collections exceeding ₹90 crore. However, it experienced a dip on Monday, earning ₹16 crore. Although there were expectations of a further decline, positive reviews on Tuesday helped stabilise the collections. It also witnessed a spike in collections in the overseas market.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹15.85 crore across 10,686 shows. This brings total net collections to ₹125.60 crore and gross total to ₹149.97 crore.

The film witnessed a spike in the collection overseas and earned ₹3.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to ₹27 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹176.97 crore.

On Tuesday, Mirzapur The Movie registered 45.96 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in NCR (70.3 per cent).

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Mirzapur The Movie faces strong competition from Hanuman Ansh, yet both are co-existing remarkably well. Each is attracting audiences and generating impressive numbers without affecting each other's sales.

Mirzapur The Movie continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal). Apart from them, the movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Palgonkar and Rasika Dugal. The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.

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