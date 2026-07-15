Haiwaan First Look Posters Out: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Look Mysterious And Fierce In Priyadarshan's Thriller

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have been shooting for their upcoming movie Haiwaan. Last month, the makers announced the release date of the movie. Now, they have finally unveiled the first look of the film. As promised, on Wednesday, Akshay took to his social media handle and shared the posters of the movie, which is giving thriller vibes.

A look at the poster of Haiwaan

Taking to his X handle, Akshay shared the post along with the caption, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"

The first poster is of Akshay wearing a beanie cap. The text on the poster reads, "Vengeance sees everything".

Haiwaan Poster

The next poster is of Saif Ali Khan, looking mysterious and fierce. The text on the poster reads, "Every sense is a weapon".

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Haiwaan Poster

In the third poster, they both can be seen with a girl child in a corner holding a teddy in her hand.

All about Haiwaan

Helmed by Priyadarsan, the film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 years. The film is a remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. Apart from Akshay and Saif, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Superstar Mohalal will be seen in a cameo appearance as he was a part of the original film. A KVN Production and Thespian Films production, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film will hit the theatres on September 11.