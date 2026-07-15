Jana Nayagan: No Online Ticket Bookings For Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Jana Nayagan is finally going to see the light of day this month after a long delay. Starring CM Thalapathy Vijay, the film marks his last appearance in a movie. However, if you are his fan residing in Canada, then you will have to put in extra effort to watch his film. York Cinemas has posted an announcement regarding an unusual ticket booking process.

No online ticket bookings for Jana Nayagan in Canada

The exhibitor took to its official Instagram handle and announced that there will be no online ticket bookings for the film. Movie buffs who want to watch the film will have to buy the ticket from the counter personally. During the first 24 hours, only VIP members who previously purchased the ticket and didn't receive the funds can secure seats. The following 48 hours will be reserved for other general VIP members, but even they have to purchase the tickets from the theatre's box office.

The ticket sales will open for the public only after these exclusive priority windows close.

They concluded by writing, "Online ticket sales will not be available. All tickets must be purchased in person at the theatre box office. Customers must be required to present a valid membership or proof of eligibility during the exclusive booking phases."

Advertisement

This is only for the fans living in Canada. India is yet to address the online ticket booking process.

Jana Nayagan gets release date

Ending a long wait that kept fans on edge, the film will now hit the theatres on July 23. The announcement comes as a major relief for the actor's admirers, who have eagerly awaited updates on what is widely expected to be his final film before his full-fledged political journey. Vijay, in an official Instagram post on Wednesday, announced the film's new release date and also unveiled a brand new poster.

Advertisement

Sharing the poster, the actor-politician wrote, "#JanaNayaganFromJuly23."

The makers recently confirmed that the H. Vinoth directorial has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), following compliance with 12 modifications suggested by the board. The announcement was made through a new poster shared on social media, with the makers writing, "See you soon in theatres nanba and nanbis. Jana Nayagan censored A."

The film was originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9 but ran into trouble after the CBFC withheld certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.